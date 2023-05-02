Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

