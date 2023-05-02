Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
