Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Up 14.3% in April

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 860,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CUBI opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $653.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

