Cwm LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 433.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $75,650.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $356,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 1.4 %

OFIX stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.