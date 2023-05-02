Cwm LLC Purchases 609 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of KB Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Up 0.5 %

KBH opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.