Cwm LLC Sells 135 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,959,621.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,274 shares of company stock worth $47,056,782. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average of $122.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

