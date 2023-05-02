D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $416.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,733 shares of company stock worth $7,274,300 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

