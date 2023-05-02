D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 70.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,130,000 after buying an additional 3,693,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 559.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 125.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Doximity by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Price Performance

Doximity stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.20 million. Analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.