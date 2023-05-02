D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.