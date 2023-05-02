D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 1,064.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sharon M. Leite acquired 5,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $406.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

