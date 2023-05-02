D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LVS opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

