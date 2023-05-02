D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,822 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $96.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

