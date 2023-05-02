D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.3 %

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,122 shares of company stock valued at $202,544 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

