Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $141.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $413.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.