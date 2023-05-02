Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Insider Activity

Entegris Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $120.56.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

