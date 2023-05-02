Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Decreased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

Insider Activity

Entergy Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

