First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $426.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.04. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
