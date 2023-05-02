First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Position Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIW opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

