Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.82.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

