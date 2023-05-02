Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $761,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,656,000 after acquiring an additional 866,329 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,558,000 after acquiring an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

