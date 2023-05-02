General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

GD stock opened at $218.13 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.73 and a 200 day moving average of $236.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

