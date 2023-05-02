Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE GIL opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $471,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 260,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 93,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.