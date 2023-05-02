Goldstein Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day moving average of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 94.56%.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
