Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stake Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 163.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 783,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,067,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth about $3,106,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $81.23.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 37.41%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 535,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

