Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 723.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,105,000 after buying an additional 454,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 44.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 299,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Herc by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Herc by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 52,924 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Performance

Herc stock opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average is $128.04. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $162.46.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,264.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,097,580.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,334 shares of company stock worth $39,695,805. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.