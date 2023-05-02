Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

