Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.23.

Hologic Stock Up 1.9 %

Hologic stock opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.