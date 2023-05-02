HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,581 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in HP were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in HP by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 27,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

