HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 539 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $420.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.09 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $431.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.74.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

