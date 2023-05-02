Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 104,681 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,774,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,522,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $202.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.14 and its 200-day moving average is $222.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

