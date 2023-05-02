Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,179 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 293,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 273,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 625,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 82.85%. The business had revenue of $61.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

