Ibex Investors LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

