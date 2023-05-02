ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,849,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 737.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,559 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,711,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,038,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,460,000 after purchasing an additional 948,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2,085.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 922,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 880,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

ICL Group Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.