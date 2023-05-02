Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 8,451 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,679 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 696,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 155,371 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MFG shares. StockNews.com cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

