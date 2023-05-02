Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $135,325,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $86,278,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Yum China by 47.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,384,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,859,000 after acquiring an additional 768,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 135.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,274,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 733,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUMC opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

