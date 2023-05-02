Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 26,136 Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canaan by 49.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 954,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canaan by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 532,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canaan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,386,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 252,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Canaan by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 233,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Canaan by 760.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 139,794 shares during the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Canaan Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $471.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). Canaan had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

