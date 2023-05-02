Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,325 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after buying an additional 50,055 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE RCL opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $79.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

