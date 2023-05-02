Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,255,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after buying an additional 3,256,477 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,135,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 775,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 471,798 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 706.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 484,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 424,388 shares during the period.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

