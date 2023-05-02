Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $79.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

