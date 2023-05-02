Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 383.35%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

