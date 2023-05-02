Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,308,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,935,000 after acquiring an additional 102,495 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,206,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,477,000 after acquiring an additional 292,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after acquiring an additional 931,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

KKR stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

