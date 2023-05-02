Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,687 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,100,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489,652 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,757 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

