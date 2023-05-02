Ieq Capital LLC Has $109,000 Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 424,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

