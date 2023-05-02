Ieq Capital LLC Has $157,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Barclays lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

