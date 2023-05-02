Ieq Capital LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in DraftKings by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,652,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after buying an additional 1,003,591 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DraftKings by 1,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 907,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 829,399 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its position in DraftKings by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,183,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after buying an additional 783,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,745,520 shares of company stock worth $33,643,171. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Mkm lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

