Ieq Capital LLC Has $205,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 197,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,335 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.73.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.