Ieq Capital LLC Has $209,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $131.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.67. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

