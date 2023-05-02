Ieq Capital LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 430,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Amcor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Amcor by 16.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

