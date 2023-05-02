Ieq Capital LLC Has $223,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

