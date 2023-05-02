Ieq Capital LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TPR opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

