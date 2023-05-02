Ieq Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

